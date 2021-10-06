Coastal Carolina releases men’s and women’s basketball non-conference schedules

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Chanticleers will soon be hitting the hardwood!

Both Coastal Carolina men’s and women’s basketball programs announced their non-conference schedules on Wednesday. Both teams have also solidified their respective games within the Sun Belt Conference.

Both teams will open the season on Nov. 9 when the men take on Ferrum College, and the women host Agnes Scott College.

The remaining slate for the Chanticleer men includes home games against South Carolina, Wofford and old Big South Conference rival Winthrop. The men will also travel to The Bahamas for the Baha Mar Nassau Championship from Nov. 22-24.

The men’s team starts Sun Belt play at home on Dec. 30 against Lousiana Monroe.

The women’s team’s slate includes games at UNC-Wilmington and home matchups with Saint Mary’s and Wofford.

The women will also host a pair of mid-season tournaments. The Coastal Carolina Thanksgiving Classic takes place from Nov. 26-28 and will include Coastal, as well as UNC-Greensboro, East Tennessee State and Garnder-Webb.

The Coastal Carolina Christmas Classic will take place from Dec. 18-19 and will feature the Chants, Florida A&M, The College of Charleston and Radford. The women’s team kicks off Sun Belt play on Dec. 30 at Troy.

