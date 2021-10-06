Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Coastal Carolina releases men’s and women’s basketball non-conference schedules

Coastal Carolina basketball
Coastal Carolina basketball(WMBF)
By Michael Owens
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Chanticleers will soon be hitting the hardwood!

Both Coastal Carolina men’s and women’s basketball programs announced their non-conference schedules on Wednesday. Both teams have also solidified their respective games within the Sun Belt Conference.

Both teams will open the season on Nov. 9 when the men take on Ferrum College, and the women host Agnes Scott College.

MORE: 2021 CCU men’s basketball schedule || 2021 CCU women’s basketball schedule

The remaining slate for the Chanticleer men includes home games against South Carolina, Wofford and old Big South Conference rival Winthrop. The men will also travel to The Bahamas for the Baha Mar Nassau Championship from Nov. 22-24.

The men’s team starts Sun Belt play at home on Dec. 30 against Lousiana Monroe.

The women’s team’s slate includes games at UNC-Wilmington and home matchups with Saint Mary’s and Wofford.

The women will also host a pair of mid-season tournaments. The Coastal Carolina Thanksgiving Classic takes place from Nov. 26-28 and will include Coastal, as well as UNC-Greensboro, East Tennessee State and Garnder-Webb.

The Coastal Carolina Christmas Classic will take place from Dec. 18-19 and will feature the Chants, Florida A&M, The College of Charleston and Radford. The women’s team kicks off Sun Belt play on Dec. 30 at Troy.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Myrtle Beach leaders unanimously pass ordinance to limit ‘vulgar’ music in city
The site is located on Farrow Parkway and Meyers Avenue.
New businesses, housing coming to The Market Common area
A man hospitalized with COVID-19 whose wife sued to try to force a hospital to treat him with...
COVID-19 patient whose wife sued for ivermectin treatment dies, attorney says
Evan Bialosuknia, a transgender student, is crowned homecoming queen at a Florida high school.
School elects its first transgender homecoming queen in Florida
Officials say the accident, which was north of Georgetown, closed lanes on the U.S. 17 bridge...
Crash near Georgetown closes lanes on U.S. 17 bridge over Waccamaw River

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins (14) makes a reception against New England...
Panthers acquire Stephon Gilmore in trade with the Patriots
SCHSL Football.
Week seven SCHSL football state media poll released
Bubba Wallace at a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Sunday, July 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Milestone for Bubba Wallace as he earns 1st NASCAR victory
Braydon Bennett (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Louisiana Monroe during the...
Coastal Carolina moves up to No. 15 in latest AP Poll