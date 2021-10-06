Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

40 Days of Prayer and Worship

By Danyel Detomo
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Together in Christ is a ministry that put together 40 Days of Prayer and Worship that is being held at different churches around the Grand Strand.

This started in September and will go till October 22nd.

You can still participate at three more churches:

October 3rd- October 9th at North Strand Community Church at 2582 Mt. Zion Rd, Little River.

October 10th- October 16th at Christ United Hub at 3257 Waccamaw Blvd, Myrtle Beach (NOTE: Oct. 15th location is TBD, please email Jeremy Deas at jeremy@christislove.org for details of the location).

October 17th- October 22nd at Grand Strand Community at 3820 Holmestown Rd, Myrtle Beach.

Most Read

North Myrtle Beach leaders unanimously pass ordinance to limit ‘vulgar’ music in city
The site is located on Farrow Parkway and Meyers Avenue.
New businesses, housing coming to The Market Common area
A man hospitalized with COVID-19 whose wife sued to try to force a hospital to treat him with...
COVID-19 patient whose wife sued for ivermectin treatment dies, attorney says
Evan Bialosuknia, a transgender student, is crowned homecoming queen at a Florida high school.
School elects its first transgender homecoming queen in Florida
Officials say the accident, which was north of Georgetown, closed lanes on the U.S. 17 bridge...
Crash near Georgetown closes lanes on U.S. 17 bridge over Waccamaw River

Latest News

gst
Getting ready for the Grand Strand Young Professionals Cornament
gst
Bar 19 Twelve in North Myrtle Beach
gst
Desserts at Bar 19 Twelve
gst
Dare Danyel: Playing Cornhole