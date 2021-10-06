MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Together in Christ is a ministry that put together 40 Days of Prayer and Worship that is being held at different churches around the Grand Strand.

This started in September and will go till October 22nd.

You can still participate at three more churches:

October 3rd- October 9th at North Strand Community Church at 2582 Mt. Zion Rd, Little River.

October 10th- October 16th at Christ United Hub at 3257 Waccamaw Blvd, Myrtle Beach (NOTE: Oct. 15th location is TBD, please email Jeremy Deas at jeremy@christislove.org for details of the location).

October 17th- October 22nd at Grand Strand Community at 3820 Holmestown Rd, Myrtle Beach.