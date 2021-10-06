Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

10-year-old killed in ‘freak’ rodeo accident

Legend Williamson, 10, loved the rodeo, according to his obituary.
Legend Williamson, 10, loved the rodeo, according to his obituary.(Carroway Funeral Home)
By Johnathan Manning and Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KPLC) – A 10-year-old-boy was killed in a rodeo accident over the weekend.

According to KPLC, Legend Williamson was riding a horse in the warm-up pen at the Texas Junior High Rodeo when the horse reared up and fell on him.

Officials believe the horse either had a heart attack or a brain aneurysm, based on an examination by a veterinarian.

The horse died immediately, according to Chief Detective Sylvester Denmond with the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Legend was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. He is believed to have died of blunt-force trauma to the head.

“It’s just a freak accident, our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and the rodeo community,” Denmond said.

Copyright 2021 KPLC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Myrtle Beach leaders unanimously pass ordinance to limit ‘vulgar’ music in city
The site is located on Farrow Parkway and Meyers Avenue.
New businesses, housing coming to The Market Common area
A man hospitalized with COVID-19 whose wife sued to try to force a hospital to treat him with...
COVID-19 patient whose wife sued for ivermectin treatment dies, attorney says
Evan Bialosuknia, a transgender student, is crowned homecoming queen at a Florida high school.
School elects its first transgender homecoming queen in Florida
Officials say the accident, which was north of Georgetown, closed lanes on the U.S. 17 bridge...
Crash near Georgetown closes lanes on U.S. 17 bridge over Waccamaw River

Latest News

Horry County Council sends construction noise ordinance back to committee
Horry County Council sends construction noise ordinance back to committee
.
Horry County Council puts proposal to spend leftover Ride II money on Highway 90 on hold
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol breach can't find former Trump aide Dan...
Jan. 6 committee can’t find former Trump aide to serve him subpoena
President Joe Biden takes off his mask as he walks off of Marine One on the South Lawn of the...
Biden enlists CEOs to warn of default if debt cap not raised
FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2019, file photo, Pharrell Williams arrives at the 23rd annual Hollywood...
City seeks return of Pharrell Williams’ music festival, but he cites ‘toxic energy’