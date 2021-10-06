1 hurt in Georgetown County shooting, deputies investigating
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are on the scene of a shooting that left one person hurt Wednesday evening.
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a home on Hodge Drive for an incident stemming from a confrontation.
Officials said a bystander was reportedly shot in the foot.
No further details were immediately available.
