1 hurt in Georgetown County shooting, deputies investigating

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are on the scene of a shooting that left one person hurt Wednesday evening.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a home on Hodge Drive for an incident stemming from a confrontation.

Officials said a bystander was reportedly shot in the foot.

No further details were immediately available.

