Woman reported missing in Dillon County could be in Myrtle Beach area

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman.

Crystal McDaniel was last seen on the evening of Sept. 27 in the Floydle community, according to the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

McDaniel was wearing a pink or purple shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Deputies say McDaniel could be in the Myrtle Beach area.

If you have any information on McDaniel’s whereabouts, call the DCSO at 843-841-3707.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.