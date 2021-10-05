Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Woman reported missing in Dillon County could be in Myrtle Beach area

Crystal McDaniel
Crystal McDaniel(Source: Dillon County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman.

Crystal McDaniel was last seen on the evening of Sept. 27 in the Floydle community, according to the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

McDaniel was wearing a pink or purple shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Deputies say McDaniel could be in the Myrtle Beach area.

If you have any information on McDaniel’s whereabouts, call the DCSO at 843-841-3707.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man hospitalized with COVID-19 whose wife sued to try to force a hospital to treat him with...
COVID-19 patient whose wife sued for ivermectin treatment dies, attorney says
Waffle House
One killed, multiple hit by gunfire in Lee Co. Waffle House shooting
A teenager died this past weekend from injuries sustained in a crash in Aynor nearly a week...
16-year-old girl dies nearly a week after crash on Highway 501
A homicide investigation is underway after two people were found dead in Marion County.
Coroner identifies two people in double homicide investigation in Marion County
A motorcycle crash on Highway 22 left one person dead and another hurt, according to the Horry...
Coroner: Motorcycle crash on Highway 22 leaves one dead, another ‘seriously injured’

Latest News

.
McMaster recommends $300 million to help fund completion of I-73 project to Myrtle Beach
.
Horry County drafts master flood plan
.
NAACP helps those who need help applying for rental assistance in Georgetown County
.
Plans for I-73 cause concern for state legislator who wants local roads fixed first
.
New Florence fire stations near completion