Week seven SCHSL football state media poll released
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The latest SCHSL football statewide media rankings were released this afternoon. Ahead of week seven of the regular season, nine local squads from across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee are among the top ten programs in their respective classes. The full rankings are below with our local teams highlighted in bold.
CLASS 5A
1. Dutch Fork (17)
2. Fort Dorchester
3. Gaffney
4. T.L. Hanna
5. Northwestern
6. Dorman
7. Spring Valley
8. Sumter
9. Riverside
10. Lexington
CLASS 4A
1. A.C. Flora (17)
2. Greenville
3. Myrtle Beach
4. South Pointe
5. Greenwood
6. South Florence
7. Beaufort
8. York
9. West Florence
10. Catawba Ridge
Hartsville and North Myrtle Beach are receiving votes.
CLASS 3A
1. Daniel (17)
2. Dillon
3. Clinton
4. Camden
5. Chapman
6. Brookland-Cayce
7. Gilbert
8. Powdersville
9. Lower Richland
10. Aynor
CLASS 2A
1. Abbeville (17)
2. Gray
3. Silver Bluff
4. Marion
5. Barnwell
6. Saluda
7. Timberland
8. Christ Church
9. Phillip Simmons
10. Wade Hampton
Andrews and Cheraw are receiving votes.
CLASS 1A
1. Southside Christian (17)
2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
3. Ridge Spring-Monetta
4. Lamar
5. Hannah-Pamplico
6. Whale Branch
7. Baptist Hill
8. Lake View
9. Great Falls
10. Dixie
Green Sea Floyds and Carvers Bay are receiving votes.
