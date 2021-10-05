Submit a Tip
Week seven SCHSL football state media poll released

SCHSL Football.
SCHSL Football.(WMBF)
By Gabe McDonald
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The latest SCHSL football statewide media rankings were released this afternoon. Ahead of week seven of the regular season, nine local squads from across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee are among the top ten programs in their respective classes. The full rankings are below with our local teams highlighted in bold.

CLASS 5A

1. Dutch Fork (17)

2. Fort Dorchester

3. Gaffney

4. T.L. Hanna

5. Northwestern

6. Dorman

7. Spring Valley

8. Sumter

9. Riverside

10. Lexington

CLASS 4A

1. A.C. Flora (17)

2. Greenville

3. Myrtle Beach

4. South Pointe

5. Greenwood

6. South Florence

7. Beaufort

8. York

9. West Florence

10. Catawba Ridge

Hartsville and North Myrtle Beach are receiving votes.

CLASS 3A

1. Daniel (17)

2. Dillon

3. Clinton

4. Camden

5. Chapman

6. Brookland-Cayce

7. Gilbert

8. Powdersville

9. Lower Richland

10. Aynor

CLASS 2A

1. Abbeville (17)

2. Gray

3. Silver Bluff

4. Marion

5. Barnwell

6. Saluda

7. Timberland

8. Christ Church

9. Phillip Simmons

10. Wade Hampton

Andrews and Cheraw are receiving votes.

CLASS 1A

1. Southside Christian (17)

2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

3. Ridge Spring-Monetta

4. Lamar

5. Hannah-Pamplico

6. Whale Branch

7. Baptist Hill

8. Lake View

9. Great Falls

10. Dixie

Green Sea Floyds and Carvers Bay are receiving votes.

