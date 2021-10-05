Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Trial set for man accused in Matt Gaetz extortion plot

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and his wife Ginger Luckey walk through the U.S. Capitol Building in...
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and his wife Ginger Luckey walk through the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.(Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — A trial has been set for the man accused of orchestrating an extortion plot linked to the federal sex investigation of U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz.

Stephen Alford, 62, pleaded not guilty Friday in federal court in Pensacola. His trial is scheduled for Dec. 6.

Authorities said Alford was part of a scheme to get $25 million from a person identified in court records as “D.G.” In exchange, Alford said he could secure a pardon from then-President Donald Trump for a family member or get the Department of Justice to drop an investigation into the family member, as well as fund the release of someone identified as “R.L.”

Matt Gaetz’s father is Don Gaetz, a former president of the Florida Senate. Others who approached Don Gaetz have said in news reports that they wanted to free Robert Levinson, a former FBI agent who disappeared in Iran more than a decade ago.

Matt Gaetz is under federal investigation over accusations that he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl and paid her to travel with him, The Associated Press has reported. He has denied the allegations and previously said they were part of an extortion plot.

An attorney for Alford did not immediately return a voicemail seeking comment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man hospitalized with COVID-19 whose wife sued to try to force a hospital to treat him with...
COVID-19 patient whose wife sued for ivermectin treatment dies, attorney says
Waffle House
One killed, multiple hit by gunfire in Lee Co. Waffle House shooting
A teenager died this past weekend from injuries sustained in a crash in Aynor nearly a week...
16-year-old girl dies nearly a week after crash on Highway 501
A homicide investigation is underway after two people were found dead in Marion County.
Coroner identifies two people in double homicide investigation in Marion County
A motorcycle crash on Highway 22 left one person dead and another hurt, according to the Horry...
Coroner: Motorcycle crash on Highway 22 leaves one dead, another ‘seriously injured’

Latest News

.
McMaster recommends $300 million to help fund completion of I-73 project to Myrtle Beach
.
Horry County drafts master flood plan
.
NAACP helps those who need help applying for rental assistance in Georgetown County
.
Plans for I-73 cause concern for state legislator who wants local roads fixed first
.
New Florence fire stations near completion