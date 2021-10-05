Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

State Department discloses number of nukes in US stockpile

FILE - Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at a State Department event commemorating the...
FILE - Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at a State Department event commemorating the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By ROBERT BURNS
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a reversal of Trump administration policy, the State Department on Tuesday disclosed the number of nuclear weapons in the U.S. stockpile. It said this will aid global efforts to control the spread of such weapons.

The number of U.S. weapons, including those in active status as well as those in long-term storage, stood at 3,750 as of September 2020, the department said. That is down from 3,805 a year earlier and 3,785 in 2018.

As recently as 2003, the U.S. nuclear weapon total was slightly above 10,000. It peaked at 31,255 in 1967.

The last time the U.S. government released its stockpile number was in March 2018, when it said the total was 3,822 as of September 2017. That was early in the Trump administration, which subsequently kept updated numbers secret and denied a request by the Federation of American Scientists to declassified them.

“Back to transparency,” said Hans Kristensen, director of the Nuclear Information Project at the Federation of American Scientists. He said the Biden administration was wise to reverse the prior administration’s policy.

Kristensen said disclosing the stockpile number will assist U.S. diplomats in arms control negotiations and at next year’s Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty conference, which will review the disarmament commitment made by nuclear powers who are treaty signatories, including the United States.

The Biden administration is conducting a nuclear weapons posture and policy review that is expected to be completed early next year.

At the Conference on Disarmament last February, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, “President Biden has made it clear: the U.S. has a national security imperative and a moral responsibility to reduce and eventually eliminate the threat posed by weapons of mass destruction.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man hospitalized with COVID-19 whose wife sued to try to force a hospital to treat him with...
COVID-19 patient whose wife sued for ivermectin treatment dies, attorney says
Waffle House
One killed, multiple hit by gunfire in Lee Co. Waffle House shooting
A teenager died this past weekend from injuries sustained in a crash in Aynor nearly a week...
16-year-old girl dies nearly a week after crash on Highway 501
A motorcycle crash on Highway 22 left one person dead and another hurt, according to the Horry...
Coroner: Motorcycle crash on Highway 22 leaves one dead, another ‘seriously injured’
A homicide investigation is underway after two people were found dead in Marion County.
Coroner identifies two people in double homicide investigation in Marion County

Latest News

Parent, advocacy group express major concerns about violent ‘Slap a Teacher’ TikTok Challenge
S.C. teacher advocacy group expresses concerns about violent ‘Slap a Teacher’ TikTok challenge
The site is located on Farrow Parkway and Meyers Avenue.
New businesses, housing coming to The Market Common area
Horry County leaders are one step closer to making I-73 a reality.
Horry County leaders move plan forward to commit $4.2 million per year toward I-73
Ernest Johnson was scheduled for execution at the state prison in Bonne Terre, about 50 miles...
Missouri man executed for killing 3 workers in ‘94 robbery
.
McMaster recommends $300 million to help fund completion of I-73 project to Myrtle Beach