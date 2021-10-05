South Carolina schools to receive $56 million in additional American Rescue Plan money

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Education announced Tuesday $56 million in additional federal funding for school districts across the state.

The funds are provided under the American Rescue Plan Act to support the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) grant programs targeted at students with disabilities, and to support specific and urgent needs of students who are experiencing homelessness.

“South Carolina’s vulnerable student populations continue to be adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman. “These funds will be used by school districts to address the specific needs of students with disabilities and those experiencing homelessness so that they have every opportunity to be successful now and into the future.”

According to a press release from SCDE, South Carolina’s allocation of more than $43 million may be used for all expenses allowed under the IDEA.

Officials say the focus will be on alleviating the challenges created by the pandemic related to equity in education for students with disabilities, which may include:

Providing compensatory services based on Individualized Education Plan (IEP) team decisions

Providing support and direct services for students with disabilities

Providing positive behavior and intervention supports and mental health services

Improving the use of technology in the classroom and/or in a remote setting to enhance learning

Implementing transition services to support postsecondary activities

Assisting districts in meeting personnel shortages including hiring additional personnel to provide special education and related services and reducing caseloads in key areas

The funding is distributed through two formula grants. IDEA Section 611 for children ages three through 21 and Section 619 for children ages three through five.

Horry County Schools received $2,102,578.92 for IDEA Section 611 and $182,452.88 for Section 619.

Each district’s allocation can be found here.

In addition, South Carolina was allocated $13.8 million in homeless children and youth funding, with $10.4 million going directly to school districts.

The remaining amount was reserved by the SCDE’s McKinney-Vento Program to implement activities that will support districts in identifying and supporting children and youth who are experiencing homelessness.

Horry County Schools received $442,300.56.

Each district’s allocation can be found here.

