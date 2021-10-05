Significant portion of Ride II money could be used to expand, repave Highway 90

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A proposed resolution would allocate a significant portion of extra Ride II money to expand Highway 90.

The Horry County Administration Committee passed the resolution last Tuesday, and now it is heading to the full council for final approval.

If Horry County Council leaders sign off on the resolution, it would dedicate about $3 million to expand and repave the highway.

WMBF News has been keeping you updated on plans to improve Highway 90 for months.

Many community members who live in the area say the changes cannot come soon enough, pointing to flooding and heavy traffic. However, changes to major roads like this do take time. If the resolution is passed, it will be awhile before any improvements are seen.

Horry County Councilman Johnny Vaught says he wants to see these changes just as much as community members do.

“The constituents out there are very concerned about their safety from the flooding issues from those three different swaps, as well as traffic when it backs up. And there are accidents with no left turn lanes and no acceleration lanes,” said Vaught.

Changes to the area might even cause more traffic to an already congested area, as 4,000 new homes have been permitted to be built along the highway. When you tack on two cars per new home, it makes an already bad traffic situation much worse.

The resolution says the average traffic count last year increased as much as 120% in some areas compared to four years ago. Leaders are looking to make Highway 90 four lanes.

Vaught says it is his top priority to get this passed as soon as possible since it is a long process.

“People don’t realize that roads take a lot of planning and a lot of permitting, a lot of right-of-way buying. All of those different kinds of things that take time,” said Vaught.

Vaught added this is a crisis situation and his main concern is making sure this road is safe to drive on.

Horry County Council is expected to vote on resolution on Tuesday. The meeting is expected to begin at 6 p.m.

