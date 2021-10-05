Sheriff’s office: One teen still wanted in weapon violation case in Robeson County community

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for one more person in connection to criminal acts in one community.

Investigators have arrested several people during the past week for criminal acts in the Clyborn Pines community, many of them being teenagers as young as 15 years old.

Authorities said two more teenagers were arrested on Monday in the case. Deputies took 19-year-old Quadrique Butler into custody and a 17-yar-old juvenile, both from Lumberton, into custody.

Quadrique Butler (Source: Robeson County Sheriff's Office)

Butler and the 17-year-old both face charges of felony conspiracy and robbery with a dangerous weapon. Butler is currently being held at the Robeson County Detention Center under a $75,000 secured bond. The juvenile is being held at the Cumberland Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

Investigators are still looking for 18-year-old Sebastian Cummings. He is wanted on several charges including robbery, attempted robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office has not released the details on exactly what happened in the case.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the cases or whereabouts of Cummings is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.

