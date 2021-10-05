SCHP: Driver killed after SUV hits utility pole, overturns in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The driver of an SUV was killed in a single-car crash Monday night in Florence County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Cpl. Matt Southern said a Ford Escape was heading down Meadow Prong Road near McKay Lane when the driver ran off the left side of the road, hit a ditch, a utility pole and then overturned.

Southern said that driver became entrapped in the SUV and died at the scene.

The driver was the only occupant in the SUV.

The Florence County coroner has not released the identity of the driver at this time.

The crash is under investigation by the highway patrol.

