Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

School elects its first transgender homecoming queen in Florida

By WESH staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) - The students of a Florida high school have made history with their homecoming court.

They chose a transgender student to be Olympia High School’s homecoming queen.

Evan Bialosuknia said she is proud of her crown and sash, symbolizing something richer than royalty.

“It made me feel like I actually belonged, not just like a joke because that was one of my fears,” she said. “I was like in bed one night, and just like, ‘What if they were just doing this to laugh at me?’”

Bialosuknia, 17, is in her first year living the way she feels, starting her transition a few months ago. She said she still has a long way to go and more changes coming.

“Looking back, it doesn’t even feel like that’s me,” Bialosuknia said. “I played football for over about six years? Six to eight … tackle football. And I remember during practices I would stare at the cheerleaders, because I wanted to be with them.”

She says she couldn’t be her confident self without the love from her family. But she didn’t know quite what to expect at school when she decided to try to become homecoming queen.

“I want to have that moment of glory,” Bialosuknia said.

She’s grateful. The homecoming game’s halftime brought a show of support, from her friends and classmates and even the crowned king.

“There’s only good energy. Just a great person,” Bialosuknia said. “He just made me feel like any other girl.”

Through all the excitement came a certain comfort.

“It just made me realize I was not alone, and I don’t have to go through this alone,” Bialosuknia said.

She hopes she can share that with others who may struggle finding their way, as she continues a journey of her own.

“I have to just keep my head up and know that it’s going to take time, and it’s going to take patience,” Bialosuknia said.

Copyright 2021 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man hospitalized with COVID-19 whose wife sued to try to force a hospital to treat him with...
COVID-19 patient whose wife sued for ivermectin treatment dies, attorney says
Waffle House
One killed, multiple hit by gunfire in Lee Co. Waffle House shooting
A teenager died this past weekend from injuries sustained in a crash in Aynor nearly a week...
16-year-old girl dies nearly a week after crash on Highway 501
A homicide investigation is underway after two people were found dead in Marion County.
Coroner identifies two people in double homicide investigation in Marion County
A motorcycle crash on Highway 22 left one person dead and another hurt, according to the Horry...
Coroner: Motorcycle crash on Highway 22 leaves one dead, another ‘seriously injured’

Latest News

.
McMaster recommends $300 million to help fund completion of I-73 project to Myrtle Beach
.
Horry County drafts master flood plan
.
NAACP helps those who need help applying for rental assistance in Georgetown County
.
Plans for I-73 cause concern for state legislator who wants local roads fixed first
.
New Florence fire stations near completion