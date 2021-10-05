Over 1,800 sea turtle eggs laid in Horry County during nesting season

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County saw over a dozen sea turtle nests during this year’s nesting season.

Of the 17 nests in Horry County, 14 were in Myrtle Beach city limits, according to a social media post from the city.

There were also eight “false crawls” reported, meaning a turtle came ashore but did not lay eggs.

In total, Horry County saw more than 1,800 eggs laid during the nesting season, officials say.

All of the nests were relocated to less-busy parts of the beach.

Sea turtles return to the same spot on the beach where they were hatched to start the life cycle all over again.

It is important to note that it is illegal to disturb or harass sea turtles, with steep monetary fines for violations.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.