Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

NIH director Francis S. Collins to step down by end of year

Dr. Francis S. Collins, the director of the National Institutes of Health, says he is stepping...
Dr. Francis S. Collins, the director of the National Institutes of Health, says he is stepping down by the end of the year, having led the research center for 12 years and become a prominent source of public information during the coronavirus pandemic.(Source: CNN/POOL)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 2:45 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - The director of the National Institutes of Health, Dr. Francis S. Collins, says he is stepping down by the end of the year, having led the research center for 12 years and become a prominent source of public information during the coronavirus pandemic.

“There comes a time where an institution like NIH really benefits from new vision, new leadership,” Collins, 71, said in an interview with The Washington Post. “This was the right timing.”

A formal announcement was expected Tuesday from NIH. The Post and Politico reported Collins’ plans Monday night.

Based in Bethesda, Maryland, and a part of the Department of Health and Human Services, NIH is the nation’s medical research agency and operates more than two dozen institutes and centers. It lays claim to being the largest supporter of biomedical research in the world.

Collins was appointed director in 2009 by President Barack Obama and was asked to remain in that post by Presidents Donald Trump and Joe Biden. He is the only presidentially appointed NIH director to serve under multiple administrations.

In the interview with the Post, Collins said he had decided not to stay too long into the Biden administration and was confident that the NIH’s role in developing therapeutics, tests and vaccines for the coronavirus had reached “a pretty stable place.”

Collins served as director of NIH’s National Human Genome Research Institute from 1993-2008 and led the international Human Genome Project, which in 2003 completed a finished sequence of the human DNA instruction book.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waffle House
One killed, multiple hit by gunfire in Lee Co. Waffle House shooting
A man hospitalized with COVID-19 whose wife sued to try to force a hospital to treat him with...
COVID-19 patient whose wife sued for ivermectin treatment dies, attorney says
A teenager died this past weekend from injuries sustained in a crash in Aynor nearly a week...
16-year-old girl dies nearly a week after crash on Highway 501
A homicide investigation is underway after two people were found dead in Marion County.
Coroner identifies two people in double homicide investigation in Marion County
A motorcycle crash on Highway 22 left one person dead and another hurt, according to the Horry...
Coroner: Motorcycle crash on Highway 22 leaves one dead, another ‘seriously injured’

Latest News

.
McMaster recommends $300 million to help fund completion of I-73 project to Myrtle Beach
.
Horry County drafts master flood plan
.
NAACP helps those who need help applying for rental assistance in Georgetown County
.
Plans for I-73 cause concern for state legislator who wants local roads fixed first
.
New Florence fire stations near completion