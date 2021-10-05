New businesses, housing coming to The Market Common area

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Buildings keep going up in the Market Common district.

From townhomes under construction to future phases already planned right next to the Valor Memorial Garden, the mixed-use retail, restaurant, and residential district is booming.

“We have active building in all areas of housing, so right across the street we have town housing going in and it’s being sold out,” Century 21 agent Dawn Crowder said.

Crowder said between the proximity to the beach to the walkability, the area’s growth shows no sign of slowing down just yet.

“We have single-family homes six to nine months out on building, with the demand still there, it’s going to continue to grow,” she added.

And it’s not just houses.

A new shopping center is under construction on the corner of Farrow Parkway and Meyers Avenue.

Building permits from the city of Myrtle Beach show it’ll be two buildings, and can contain both retail and restaurant spaces.

Site work is underway now and Miller Design Services, who is working on the project, said the shell of the buildings could be completed by early 2022.

The real etate agent for the development, Drew Parks, said they’ve been in talks with restaurants, nail salons and gym spaces, but nothing is official just yet.

