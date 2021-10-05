Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach mayoral candidates set to face off during Wednesday debate

City of Myrtle Beach
City of Myrtle Beach(Madison Martin)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Candidates vying to be the mayor of Myrtle Beach will face off during a debate on Wednesday night.

The Myrtle Beach Mayoral Candidates Debate is being put on by Patriots Reporting for Duty at the Gen. R.H. Reed Recreation Center, which is located at 800 Gabreski Lane. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and the debate will start at 7 p.m.

Paul Gable will be moderating the debate.

The five mayoral candidates who have filed for the upcoming election are:

  • Brenda Bethune (incumbent)
  • Tammie Durant
  • Gene Ho
  • William D. McClure
  • C.D. Rozsa

City voters will choose a mayor on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

City Council elections in Myrtle Beach are at-large and non-partisan, with members serving four-year terms.

WMBF News will cover Wednesday night’s debate both on-air and online. We will livestream it on wmbfnews.com and also on the WMBF News Facebook page.

