Marlboro Co. superintendent back on job, calls time on administrative leave ‘very humbling’

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Marlboro County School District superintendent is back on the job after being placed on administrative leave for reportedly allowing his fraternity to use district property.

In a statement sent to district employees Monday, Dr. Gregory McCord said the past two weeks have been “very humbling” and acknowledged that accountability “starts at the top.”

The Marlboro County School District Board of Trustees called a special meeting on Sept. 21 to discuss an Omega Psi Phi mobile unit that was on district property.

McCord, who officials say allowed the fraternity to have the building on district property, was placed on administrative leave for nine days.

While taking responsibility for not informing the board of trustees about the mobile unit, McCord stressed that he did not violate any board policies. He said he plans to personally reimburse the district for the nine days at his daily rate.

McCord’s statement in its entirely reads:

Dear Marlboro County, as superintendent of this fine district I’ve always believed that accountability starts at the top. These past two weeks have been very humbling for me. Let me be clear, I did not violate any board policies. However, I acknowledge that it is my responsibility to keep my board of trustees informed in a timely manner about any business regarding the district -- which includes properties.

As a consequence of my actions, I was placed on administrative leave for nine days (with pay). I was brought up to believe that if you make a mistake, you own it. If you don’t work, you don’t get paid. With that said, I plan to personally reimburse the district for the nine days at my daily rate. Although this was not requested nor suggested by the board, I believe this to be fair and appropriate with respect to my time away from serving as superintendent of Marlboro County School District.

Over the last four years we have accomplished many positive things. Having learned valuable lessons and grown from this unpleasant experience, I am now determined to overcome this situation with grace and class, and to directing my determination and focus to serving the students of this district. Thank you for your dedication to serve and thank you for your patience.

During McCord’s administrative leave, the board placed Dr. Jason Bryant in charge of the district.

