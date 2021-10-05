Horry County police K-9 Josies passes away following medical emergency

Submit a Tip
HCPD Bloodhound Josie died on Sept. 14 after experiencing an unpreventable medical emergency, according to the police department.(Source: HCPD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is remembering one of its four-legged officers who suddenly passed away.

HCPD Bloodhound Josie died on Sept. 14 after experiencing an unpreventable medical emergency, according to the police department.

“She crossed the rainbow bridge in the safety of her kennel at home with her family,” HCPD said in a social media post.

Josie joined the department in 2018 just days before Hurricane Florence hit. The police department said that she was a “ray of puppy sunshine” during the long days that followed after the storm.

She spent a year in training before she hit the streets with her handler, Sgt. Miller.

Josie was a tracker for two years and also took part in school visits and special events.

