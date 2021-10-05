Submit a Tip
Horry County leaders move plan forward to commit $4.2 million per year toward I-73

By Patrick Lloyd
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County leaders voted Tuesday to move forward with a plan to put millions of dollars toward Interstate 73.

The Horry County Administration Committee voted to pass a resolution that would result in the county contributing $4.2 million per year for the next 30 years to go toward the construction of I-73 if ultimately approved.

The unanimous vote came one day after Governor Henry McMaster announced the state will put $300 million toward the project.

The $4.2 million coming from the county would be collected through the 1.5% county-wide hospitality fee. It would be used to construct the portion of I-73 from the county line to Highway 22.

The city of Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach are also expected to commit money toward I-73, but it’s unknown how much right now.

But Tuesday’s vote was not loved by all.

Trapper Fowler with the Coastal Conservation League spoke during public comment.

He talked about the need to fix existing roads.

“We have plenty of existing road and bridge improvements that need to occur first that should take priority,” Fowler said. “I’ll remind you that we almost lost 501 Bypass during Florence. It was sandbagged. That’s the only reason we didn’t.”

The resolution now goes to the full Horry County Council for final approval.

