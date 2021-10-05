Good boy: Barking dog alerts family to house fire in Longs

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One four-legged family member will be getting some extra treats after he alerted his family to a house fire.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched around 2 p.m. Tuesday to a home in the 3000 block of Old Buck Creek Road in Longs.

Two people were able to get out of the burning home without any injuries thanks to their dog, Earl.

“Earl, the dog, was the first line of defense, barking as smoke alarms were going off, alerting residents to grab him and get out of the house,” Horry County Fire Rescue posted on social media.

The American Red Cross of South Carolina will be helping the family.

The Loris Fire Department assisted HCFR on the call.

The fire is under investigation.

