Georgetown Police Department announces retirement of K-9 Liza after medical diagnosis

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) – One four-legged officer is retiring from the force.

The Georgetown Police Department announced K-9 Liza’s retirement on Tuesday after being with the department since 2015.

Liza has worked many cases from locating drugs to tracking down suspects and locating evidence. She has also assisted multiple agencies during her career.

She has been with her handler, Cpl. Clayton Johnson, for the last 2 ½ years and the department said during this time the two have developed a very special bond.

Last week, Johnson noticed Liza was not her normal self and so he took her to the veterinarian. After running several tests, the vet determined that Liza has a terminal medical condition.

“Naturally Corporal Johnson, his family as well as the entire Georgetown Police Department is devastated by this news,” the police department said in a statement.

Please keep Liza, Johnson and his family and the men and women of the Georgetown Police Department in your prayers.

The police department said it will provide updates on changes to Liza’s condition.

