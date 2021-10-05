Georgetown Co. schools to discuss revisiting return to in-person learning plan

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County School Board is set to meet to discuss revisions to the district’s “Return to In-Person Learning Plan”.

Board members say they’re set to meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The agenda also says they will be discussing the possibility of implementing a face mask requirement.

There will also be an update on mental health initiatives.

The meeting will be held at the Georgetown High School’s McInville Auditorium located at 2500 Anthuan Maybank Drive.

