FIRST ALERT: Daily shower & storm chances ramp up through the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - High humidity will lead to increasing shower and storm chances through the rest of the week, but no widespread heavy rain is expected at this time.

Highs will climb into the lower 80s today with plenty of humidity and a 30% chance of showers. (WMBF)

Our forecast will remain steamy, with the high humidity leading to periods of showers and storms each day but the heaviest rain will generally miss the region. Today will be another day filled with a mix of sun & clouds through the day. It’s going to be another warm afternoon with showers and storms across the radar by this afternoon and evening. Rain chances will remain at 30%.

Wednesday will be similar with lower 80s for highs and a 30% chance of a shower or storm.

Rain chances increase even higher on Thursday and Friday. (WMBF)

Rain chances will ramp up by the end of the week as a cold front stalls near the region. Rain chances increase to 40% on Thursday and will peak at 60% on Friday. Temperatures will cool a few degrees with the front nearby and cloudy skies for both Thursday and Friday! Highs for both days will reach the upper 70s to near 80.

Unfortunately, we will hold onto the scattered showers and storms at times on Saturday before a drying trend takes place for the end of the weekend and into next week. Rain chances will drop to 40% on Saturday with a few pop up showers and storms for any outdoor plans. By Sunday, we’re back to an isolated 30% chance of a storm or two and those chances drop even further by next week.

The highest rainfall amounts will fall over the western Carolinas where 3-6" of rain can not be ruled out. (WMBF)

The heaviest and steadiest rain this week will remain across the western Carolinas and through the Deep South with areas of 3-6″ possible when all is said and done by this weekend. Locally, our rainfall totals will remain from 1-2″ of rain with the EURO leaning in the heavier direction. The GFS likes the idea of most areas picking up around an inch.

There's still a difference of about an inch depending on which model you look at. The GFS likes most areas picking up an inch of rain while the EURO tries to keep heavier rain around for Saturday. (WMBF)

