Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Family asks for help moving after gunman opens fire on home

By WTMJ staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (WTMJ) – A young family in Milwaukee is asking for help in raising enough money to move after someone fired more than a dozen bullets into their house.

It’s a nightmare that Miguel Rodriguez said he will never forget.

“The peace of mind kind of has been taken from us,” he said.

A quiet early Wednesday turned into chaos as he, his wife and two children awoke to the sound of gunshots riddling their home.

“I didn’t know what it could be, honestly, other than somebody banging on the window,” Rodriguez said. “It never crossed my mind that our house would be under gunfire.”

Disturbing security camera footage captured the moment Rodriguez’s wife, who was asleep upstairs with their son, awoke to bullets striking the room.

She immediately reached for the 5-year-old.

“It’s really a shock. I can’t even watch it anymore,” Rodriguez said. “She kind of has that fight or flight response where she’s yelling at the window because she hears this noise and doesn’t yet quite know what it is.”

Rodriguez said at least 13 shots were fired at his house, leaving more than a dozen bullet holes throughout the two-story home.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

“I’m not sure why they chose our home,” Rodriguez said. “We don’t really get into anything. I go to work, I come home, spend time with the family.”

The Milwaukee Police Department is still looking for whoever fired the gun.

The family of four has only been living in the home for six months, and now are turning to the community for help to raise the money they need through GoFundMe to move to a better area.

“We put most of our money into getting this home,” Rodriguez said. “We’re just looking to see if there’s anybody who would be willing to help us try and relocate as soon as we can.”

He added that by moving, he hopes that once again his family will be able to feel safe inside the home they’ve built together.

Copyright 2021 WTMJ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man hospitalized with COVID-19 whose wife sued to try to force a hospital to treat him with...
COVID-19 patient whose wife sued for ivermectin treatment dies, attorney says
Waffle House
One killed, multiple hit by gunfire in Lee Co. Waffle House shooting
A teenager died this past weekend from injuries sustained in a crash in Aynor nearly a week...
16-year-old girl dies nearly a week after crash on Highway 501
A homicide investigation is underway after two people were found dead in Marion County.
Coroner identifies two people in double homicide investigation in Marion County
A motorcycle crash on Highway 22 left one person dead and another hurt, according to the Horry...
Coroner: Motorcycle crash on Highway 22 leaves one dead, another ‘seriously injured’

Latest News

.
McMaster recommends $300 million to help fund completion of I-73 project to Myrtle Beach
.
Horry County drafts master flood plan
.
NAACP helps those who need help applying for rental assistance in Georgetown County
.
Plans for I-73 cause concern for state legislator who wants local roads fixed first
.
New Florence fire stations near completion