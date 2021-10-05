Submit a Tip
'Deeply troubled': Loaded gun found in Lumberton kindergarten student's book bag, district says

Classroom generic
Classroom generic(WRDW)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – The Public Schools of Robeson County said it’s deeply troubled after administrators said a loaded gun was found in a kindergarten student’s book bag.

The district said the gun was found by a teacher Monday morning at Tanglewood Elementary School.

“District Administrators are deeply troubled by this incident due to the age of the student and what could have taken place if the teacher did not take proper action once discovering the handgun,” the district said in a statement.

The district is encouraging all parents that own guns to take the necessary steps and store them in secure locations and out of the reach of students.

The Lumberton Police Department is investigating the case and the district anticipates that charges will be filed against those involved.

WMBF News has reached out to Lumberton police for more information. The police department stated that it will be sending out a press release soon on the matter.

This is the third time this school year that a gun has been found at a Robeson County school. District officials said two guns were found on two separate occasions at Lumberton High School.

