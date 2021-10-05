Crash near Georgetown closes lanes on U.S. 17 bridge over Waccamaw River

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A two-vehicle crash is snarling traffic Tuesday morning in the Georgetown area.

Officials say the accident, which is north of Georgetown, has closed lanes on the U.S. 17 bridge over the Waccamaw River.

Traffic s moving in one lane, north and south, according to officials.

Drivers should expect delays if traveling in the area.

