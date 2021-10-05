Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

The Conway Ghost Walk is just around the corner

By Halley Murrow
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - If you’re looking for spooky fun this October, add the Conway Ghost Walk to your list!

From funny stories to creepy local tales, the Conway Ghost Walk is the perfect way to get in the festive spirit no matter what your age. Every year this event sells out ahead of time so get your tickets now by visiting the Conway Downtown Alive website here.

Come along with us for a preview of everything you can expect and all the details!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man hospitalized with COVID-19 whose wife sued to try to force a hospital to treat him with...
COVID-19 patient whose wife sued for ivermectin treatment dies, attorney says
Waffle House
One killed, multiple hit by gunfire in Lee Co. Waffle House shooting
A teenager died this past weekend from injuries sustained in a crash in Aynor nearly a week...
16-year-old girl dies nearly a week after crash on Highway 501
A homicide investigation is underway after two people were found dead in Marion County.
Coroner identifies two people in double homicide investigation in Marion County
A motorcycle crash on Highway 22 left one person dead and another hurt, according to the Horry...
Coroner: Motorcycle crash on Highway 22 leaves one dead, another ‘seriously injured’

Latest News

gst
Take a Kid Fishing Day is happening along the Grand Strand October 16th
gst
How to with Halleyween: Festive fun with Stunning & Brilliant Events
gst
Best of the Grand Strand winner for In Home Care is Hope and Freedom Home Care
gst
Hey Eric! Do My Job! with Conway Ghost Walk Part 1