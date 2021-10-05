The Conway Ghost Walk is just around the corner

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - If you’re looking for spooky fun this October, add the Conway Ghost Walk to your list!

From funny stories to creepy local tales, the Conway Ghost Walk is the perfect way to get in the festive spirit no matter what your age. Every year this event sells out ahead of time so get your tickets now by visiting the Conway Downtown Alive website here.

Come along with us for a preview of everything you can expect and all the details!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.