Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Conway City Council gives McLeod Health final approval for rezoning

Conway City Council unanimously approved a request to rezone over 65 acres from Low Density...
Conway City Council unanimously approved a request to rezone over 65 acres from Low Density Residential to Institutional zoning along El Bethel Road and Dunn Shortcut Road.(Source: City of Conway)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – McLeod Health can move forward with building a facility in Conway.

The final reading to rezone over 65 acres from Low-Density Residential to Institutional zoning along El Bethel and Dunn Shortcut roads was under the consent agenda for Monday’s Conway City Council meeting.

Councilmembers voted in favor of passing everything listed under the consent agenda, giving final approval to rezone the area.

During the first reading, Conway city staff recommended that McLeod Health address a few issues before the final reading.

RELATED COVERAGE | Conway leaders move forward with proposal to bring McLeod Health facility to city

One was to create connections between the site and the city’s trails and greenways.

According to the agenda packet, city staff had discussions with McLeod Health, as well as the school district, which owns the property next to the rezoning, about the trail connections. The discussions will continue as the site designing moves forward.

City staff also wanted McLeod Health to provide curb cuts onto El Bethel that could be shared with neighboring properties.

“The applicant provided a sketch of the proposed access at the point where the DOT had left a curb cut for the access to the site,” according to the agenda packet.

Specifics have not been released on exactly what McLeod Health is planning to build on the site.

During a planning commission meeting, Dale Locklair, the senior vice president of planning and facilities management with McLeod Health, indicated that the current plan is to construct a campus for McLeod on the site.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waffle House
One killed, multiple hit by gunfire in Lee Co. Waffle House shooting
A line forms outside Theatre of the Republic for a drag show as part of Myrtle Beach Pride Week.
Myrtle Beach Pride Week expects biggest crowd in more than 20 years
A teenager died this past weekend from injuries sustained in a crash in Aynor nearly a week...
16-year-old girl dies nearly a week after crash on Highway 501
A man hospitalized with COVID-19 whose wife sued to try to force a hospital to treat him with...
COVID-19 patient whose wife sued for ivermectin treatment dies, attorney says
A homicide investigation is underway after two people were found dead in Marion County.
Coroner identifies two people in double homicide investigation in Marion County

Latest News

.
McMaster recommends $300 million to help fund completion of I-73 project to Myrtle Beach
.
Horry County drafts master flood plan
.
NAACP helps those who need help applying for rental assistance in Georgetown County
.
Plans for I-73 cause concern for state legislator who wants local roads fixed first
.
New Florence fire stations near completion