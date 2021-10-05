Conway City Council gives McLeod Health final approval for rezoning

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – McLeod Health can move forward with building a facility in Conway.

The final reading to rezone over 65 acres from Low-Density Residential to Institutional zoning along El Bethel and Dunn Shortcut roads was under the consent agenda for Monday’s Conway City Council meeting.

Councilmembers voted in favor of passing everything listed under the consent agenda, giving final approval to rezone the area.

During the first reading, Conway city staff recommended that McLeod Health address a few issues before the final reading.

One was to create connections between the site and the city’s trails and greenways.

According to the agenda packet, city staff had discussions with McLeod Health, as well as the school district, which owns the property next to the rezoning, about the trail connections. The discussions will continue as the site designing moves forward.

City staff also wanted McLeod Health to provide curb cuts onto El Bethel that could be shared with neighboring properties.

“The applicant provided a sketch of the proposed access at the point where the DOT had left a curb cut for the access to the site,” according to the agenda packet.

Specifics have not been released on exactly what McLeod Health is planning to build on the site.

During a planning commission meeting, Dale Locklair, the senior vice president of planning and facilities management with McLeod Health, indicated that the current plan is to construct a campus for McLeod on the site.

