West Ashley fire station opens next to Charleston 9 memorial

More than three years after crews broke ground on Charleston’s newest fire station, the...
More than three years after crews broke ground on Charleston's newest fire station, the multimillion-dollar project is now complete and firefighters are getting settled.
By Riley Bean
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Fire Department is holding a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new station next to a memorial for the Charleston 9.

Officials say the ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday at the new Fire Station 11.

Fire Station 11, built right next to the Charleston 9 Memorial, is at the site of the 2007 fire at a furniture store that killed nine firefighters.

Back in August, Charleston firefighters moved into the fire station more than three years after crews broke ground.

In its design, the station pays tribute to the nine fallen firefighters. The building has nine tall windows that cast light on the memorial at night. It is located at 1809 Savannah Highway in West Ashley.

Firefighters say it will be livestreamed on the Charleston Fire Department’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

