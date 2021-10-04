Submit a Tip
Weekend shooting leaves one injured in Darlington County

Authorities say a man sustained non-life-threatening injuries in a weekend shooting in Darlington County.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities say a man sustained non-life-threatening injuries in a weekend shooting in Darlington County.

The victim reported he was shot at the Darlington Tavern, according to Major David Young with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Young added the victim was then taken in a car to Drew Drive, where he was discovered shot around 2 a.m.

Authorities have not released any additional details on the shooting.

