Two found dead in Marion County, homicide investigation underway

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A homicide investigation is underway after two people were found dead in Marion County.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Monday morning the victims were found on Ervin Court in the Blue Savannah community.

The State Law Enforcement Division is helping the sheriff’s office investigate.

Anyone with information should call 843-423-8399.

