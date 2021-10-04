Submit a Tip
Two found dead in Marion County, homicide investigation underway

A homicide investigation is underway after two people were found dead in Marion County.
A homicide investigation is underway after two people were found dead in Marion County.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A homicide investigation is underway after two people were found dead in Marion County.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Monday morning the victims were found on Ervin Court in the Blue Savannah community.

The State Law Enforcement Division is helping the sheriff’s office investigate.

Anyone with information should call 843-423-8399.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

