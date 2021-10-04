SCDNR finds driver’s body after truck crashes into Great Pee Dee River

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The body of a driver has been found after crashing into the Great Pee Dee River last week, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

Lt. Benjy Byers said the body was recovered around noon on Sunday and was found downstream a little way from where the truck went into the river.

Troopers said the driver of a 2013 Ford F-150 was heading east on Highway 378 when the truck ran off the right side of the road, hit several trees and went into the Great Pee Dee River at the Florence County/Marion County line.

The driver’s wife, Jessica Pickett, and other family members helped in the search.

Pickett told WMBF News last week that her husband was in his truck alone on the way home to Myrtle Beach after visiting family in Lake City.

WMBF News has reached out to the coroner’s office to get the official identification of the driver. We are waiting to hear back.

