Plans for I-73 cause concern for state legislator who wants local roads fixed first

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster’s announcement of $300 million going toward Interstate 73 is causing concern for one state representative.

South Carolina state Rep. William Bailey, who represents Horry County, calls McMaster’s commitment to put $300 million toward the project “irresponsible.”

“It’s very frustrating that we continue to go down this road for I-73,” Bailey said.

Bailey said I-73 is a great project, but he believes the priority when it comes to road projects in Horry County should be local roads.

“Our infrastructure in Horry County is absolutely to the point where our citizens are desperate,” Bailey said.

Bailey believes getting I-73 done before fixing local roads would lead to too many problems.

“When that infrastructure is up to a certain level where we can accommodate the traffic that it will bring, then it’s time to start talking about having additional traffic. But right now, we don’t have a situation where we can accommodate the additional traffic,” Bailey said.

South Carolina state Sen. Greg Hembree, who represents Horry and Dillon counties, agrees local roads, particularly Highway 90, need to be fixed.

“Highway 90 has been a problem in Horry County that has been exacerbated by the overdevelopment of Highway 90, and now it’s almost at a crisis point,” Hembree said.

However, Hembree has a different view than Bailey. He doesn’t believe it’s an “either/or” scenario.

“We’ve got to attack both of these needs, and now is a good time to do it,” Hembree said.

Hembree, along with South Carolina state Rep. Tim McGinnis, will ask for $100 million of state money to go toward fixing Highway 90.

While Hembree knows that won’t fix the entire road, he says it’ll be a start, meaning both the I-73 and Highway 90 projects can move forward.

“I have a fear that if we approach this as local leaders and as a local community as an either/or, my team or your team, red or blue, however you want to call it, that we’re going to end up with nothing. We’re going to end up with no projects getting done,” Hembree said.

