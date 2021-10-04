Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

LIVE: McMaster visits Myrtle Beach to announce support for completion of I-73 project

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is paying a visit to the Grand Strand on Monday to announce his support for bringing I-73 to Myrtle Beach.

He will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. at the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce where he will be joined by South Carolina Department of Transportation Secretary Christy Hall, members of the General Assembly and local officials for a press conference.

Many have been calling for the completion of I-73, which would connect the Grand Strand to Interstate 95, and create an easier and quicker way to get to the beach.

South Carolina state Sen. Stephen Goldfinch, who represents Horry and Georgetown counties, told WMBF News he could not confirm the amount of money the governor wants to commit to the I-73 project, but he said that he has asked McMaster to commit no less than what he committed to the widening of I-26.

McMaster has said he will propose using over $360 million from the American Rescue Plan to speed up the widening of the major interstate that runs between Columbia and Charleston.

WMBF News reporter Zach Wilcox will be at the news conference and will have more on the governor’s announcement start at 5 p.m. on WMBF News.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waffle House
One killed, multiple hit by gunfire in Lee Co. Waffle House shooting
A line forms outside Theatre of the Republic for a drag show as part of Myrtle Beach Pride Week.
Myrtle Beach Pride Week expects biggest crowd in more than 20 years
Deputies said five men all face charges after a sting operation aiming to curb prostituion in...
5 arrested after prostitution sting operation in Robeson County
pregnant mother survives covid
Pregnant Grand Strand mother survives COVID-19 after being on a ventilator for months
Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of...
1 injured after crash involving motorcycle, truck at Myrtle Beach resort

Latest News

Bennettsville police are searching for Taquaria Quick and her three-month-old son. Police say...
Bennettsville police searching for three-month-old child, non-custodial mother
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
N.C. records 2,200+ new COVID-19 cases, percent-positive is 8.4%
Eddie Lee Ford
Man facing attempted murder charge after shooting in Longs
Authorities say a man sustained non-life-threatening injuries in a weekend shooting in...
Weekend shooting leaves one injured in Darlington County