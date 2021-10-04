LIVE: McMaster visits Myrtle Beach to announce support for completion of I-73 project

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is paying a visit to the Grand Strand on Monday to announce his support for bringing I-73 to Myrtle Beach.

He will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. at the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce where he will be joined by South Carolina Department of Transportation Secretary Christy Hall, members of the General Assembly and local officials for a press conference.

Many have been calling for the completion of I-73, which would connect the Grand Strand to Interstate 95, and create an easier and quicker way to get to the beach.

South Carolina state Sen. Stephen Goldfinch, who represents Horry and Georgetown counties, told WMBF News he could not confirm the amount of money the governor wants to commit to the I-73 project, but he said that he has asked McMaster to commit no less than what he committed to the widening of I-26.

McMaster has said he will propose using over $360 million from the American Rescue Plan to speed up the widening of the major interstate that runs between Columbia and Charleston.

