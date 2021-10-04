Man facing attempted murder charge after shooting in Longs

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man has been charged in connection to a weekend shooting in Longs.

According to a report from Horry County police, authorities responded to a home on Donnie Circle shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday for a medical call.

When police arrived on scene, a victim was found lying on the front porch with a gunshot wound, the report stated.

Police say the suspect, identified as 66-year-old Eddie Lee Ford, was discovered sitting on a recliner in the front driveway and was arrested.

Ford was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

According to booking records, Ford was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center the same day of his arrest on a $15,000 bond.

There is no word on the victim’s condition.

