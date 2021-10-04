Georgetown NAACP visits communities, helps families at risk of eviction

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Georgetown branch of the NACCP has partnered with the state’s housing organization, to help prevent families in our area from getting evicted.

It comes at a time when many families say they haven’t had enough income to pay their bills since the pandemic hit.

The Georgetown NAACP is visiting various communities to let renters know, there is a program available that could help them. It’s called SC Stay Plus.

MORE INFORMATION | SC Stay Plus

Officials with South Carolina Housing said the $272 million federally-funded program will provide qualifying residents 12 months of assistance for those who are behind on their rent and have utility payments due to COVID-19.

Residents in 39 Palmetto counties who meet specific requirements are eligible to apply for the SC Stay Plus program.

The agency said they understand some families may not have access to technology or need additional guidance to apply for the program. For that reason, South Carolina Housing has partnered with organizations, like the Georgetown NAACP, to send people, in-person, to help them.

Members of the NAACP met with renters inside of the Georgetown Housing Authority, providing one-on-one guidance and support.

Branch President Marvin Neal said it’s important for the organizations’ members to assist people with applying for SC Stay Plus because he said too many families are at risk of being evicted.

“Plus, the federal moratorium is gone,” Neal said. “So that’s another challenge. As of October 3, it’s over. Some of them are backed up almost a year in rent because they had that agreement with the government they couldn’t put anyone out because of the moratorium. Now people are facing evictions.”

There are 39 South Carolina counties offering the Stay Plus Program for residents. Horry County is not one of them.

