FIRST ALERT: Rain chances increase through the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re giving you the First Alert to increasing rain chances through the new work week, especially by the middle-late week. If you’re looking to take advantage of the outdoor chores or have outdoor plans, the earlier in the week, the better!

Highs will reach the lower 80s today with a 20% chance of showers. (WMBF)

Highs today will climb into the low-mid 80s with a mix of sun and clouds across the region. Partly cloudy skies will give way to a few isolated showers later this afternoon at 20%. While today will be the best day to get outside with the lowest rain chance, it will also be the warmest day this week! Any shower that develops today will be brief and will not hang around for too long.

Highs will reach the lower 80s with increasing rain chances through the week. (WMBF)

Rain chances slowly increase to 30-40% through Wednesday with afternoon showers and storms. Tropical moisture slowly starts to move into the Grand Strand, increasing each rain chance daily. Afternoon showers and storms will continue with highs in the lower 80s. The shower and storm chances will remain at 30-40%, reminding us of a typical summer pattern with pop up showers and storms through Wednesday.

Rain chances increase Thursday-Saturday. (WMBF)

The best chance of rain has been pushed back slightly with the best moisture working onshore as we head into Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Rain chances remain at their highest at 60% Thursday through Saturday with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. By the time the weekend rolls around, we could potentially pick up around 1-2 inches of rainfall across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

1-2" of rain still look possible through the weekend. (WMBF)

