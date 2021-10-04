Submit a Tip
Drinks with Danyel: Cindra’s Watercolor Workshop

By Danyel Detomo
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Cindra’s Watercolor Workshop is happening on October 8, 9 and 10 (Friday evening, all day Saturday and Sunday afternoon).

Cost is $170, a $50 deposit is required to secure your spot and the balance is due before or on the first day.

A list of art supplies will be given out so each student knows what to bring.  But for an additional $35 all painting supplies needed for the weekend will be provided.

LOCATION:  R&R Dance Studio,  6417 Dick Pond Road Unit A Myrtle Beach, SC

Reservations are required. Contact Cindra Marshall at CindraLM@aol.com or calling 843-458-1117

