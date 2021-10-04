Coroner: Motorcycle crash on Highway 22 leaves one dead, another ‘seriously injured’

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A motorcycle crash on Highway 22 left one person dead and another hurt, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said the crash happened on Friday evening near mile marker 16.

McSpadden said the crash was fatal, adding the victim’s next-of-kin was also “seriously injured.”

The name of the victim is expected to be released pending notification of other family.

