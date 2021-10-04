Submit a Tip
Conway City Council votes to end mask mandate in city buildings

By Kristin Nelson
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – If you visit one of Conway’s city buildings, you will no longer need to wear a mask.

The Conway City Council voted 6-1 in favor of ending the mask mandate that was put in place at the end of August. Councilman Larry White was the one councilmember to vote against ending the mask mandate.

City administrator Adam Emrick explained that leaders required masks in city buildings when COVID-19 cases started going back up at the end of August. But because the peak of cases is starting to come back down he recommended that the city council reverse the mandate.

The implementation of the mask requirement did cause some controversy. Before the Sept. 7 city council meeting, dozens of people rallied outside of the Conway City Hall and protested against the mask mandate.

