Community, colleagues gather to honor Pfc. Jacob Hancher one year after his death

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Members of the Myrtle Beach community gathered Sunday to ensure the legacy of a fallen police officer would never be forgotten.

MBPD Pfc. Jacob Hancher was memorialized at several events throughout the weekend spanning across the city. Members of Hancher’s family also attended and said they were gracious of the support they’ve received in the past year.

“He is going to be continue to be remembered,” said Lexie Hancher, Jacob’s sister. “It’s kind of inspiring to the community members and his fellow police officers and firefighters... that he is still with us.

Sunday marked one year since Hancher was killed in a shooting after responding to a domestic call on Oct. 3, 2020. Another officer was injured in the incident.

The day began with a mass at the Catholic Church of St. James in Conway, where Hancher was a parishioner. A mural outside the church was then unveiled, dedicated to the fallen officer and other first responders. It reflects his joyful personality, just like how the sisters described him.

“In the worst moods, Jay could just make you laugh even he would go home and go back and he will sneak us some Chick-fil-A,” said Jensen Conklin. “He sneak you Chick-fil-A not me,” said Lexie Hancher while they were both laughing.

As of Sunday, a section of River Oaks Drive now also bears Hancher’s name. Officials unveiled the Officer Jacob Hancher Memorial Highway, which is near the Waterway Palms neighborhood where Hancher lived.

“Our brother was a great person. He cared about everyone. He loved us very much,” said Lexie Hancher.

Horry County Council recently passed a resolution allowing that section of road to be named after him. A piece of Hancher’s legacy will also stand outside the building where he used to work.

Conklin added that although Hancher’s loss is immeasurable, his loss has brought the family closer.

“It’s been a blessing in disguise. We miss him everyday, and we are always going to have that hole in our hearts. But were working through it together, which is the best part,” said Conklin.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department dedicated a memorial stone in front of the Ted C. Collins Law Enforcement Center during a ceremony late Sunday afternoon.

Several officers, including MBPD Chief Amy Prock, all spoke on Hancher’s life of service and how they want him to be remembered.

