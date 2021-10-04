Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

CDC releases guidelines for holiday travel

By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging caution for the holidays.

To prevent COVID-19 outbreaks, the CDC is recommending people delay travel until they are fully vaccinated.

Everyone will still be required to wear masks on public transportation.

The CDC says to ensure safety, celebrate the holidays virtually with people who live with you or outside at least six feet apart.

If you are planning to attend an in-person party, the agency says to get vaccinated as soon as possible and wear masks indoors or in public if it’s an area of substantial or high transmission.

Also, they recommended people do not attend any event if sick or experiencing symptoms.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waffle House
One killed, multiple hit by gunfire in Lee Co. Waffle House shooting
A line forms outside Theatre of the Republic for a drag show as part of Myrtle Beach Pride Week.
Myrtle Beach Pride Week expects biggest crowd in more than 20 years
Deputies said five men all face charges after a sting operation aiming to curb prostituion in...
5 arrested after prostitution sting operation in Robeson County
pregnant mother survives covid
Pregnant Grand Strand mother survives COVID-19 after being on a ventilator for months
Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of...
1 injured after crash involving motorcycle, truck at Myrtle Beach resort

Latest News

The 2021 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine is awarded to a U.S. duo “for their discoveries...
2 win medicine Nobel for showing how we react to heat, touch
Cleanup contractors unload collected oil in plastic bags, trying to stop further crude oil...
Response time questioned in Southern California oil spill
FILE - This Feb. 9, 2019 file photo shows a sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store...
US decides not to open formal probe of Tesla software updates, battery fires
A woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday morning in Marion County, according to...
69-year-old woman killed after vehicle hits tree in Marion County, coroner says
FILE - This April 26, 2007 file photo shows the exterior of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., in...
Henrietta Lacks’ estate sues company over use of her cells