Bennettsville police searching for three-month-old child, non-custodial mother

Bennettsville police are searching for Taquaria Quick and her three-month-old son. Police say...
Bennettsville police are searching for Taquaria Quick and her three-month-old son. Police say Quick does not have custody of her son.(Source: Bennettsville Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – The Bennettsville Police Department is asking the community to be on the lookout for a three-month-old child and his mother who does not have custody.

Police said Taquaria Quick took her son early Monday morning.

Quick is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 137 pounds with a mohawk hairstyle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Kel Hall at 843-544-7091, the Bennettsville Police Department at 843-479-3620, the Marlboro County Central Dispatch at 843-479-9999 or the anonymous tip line at 843-456-7813.

