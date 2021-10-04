Bennettsville police searching for three-month-old child, non-custodial mother

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – The Bennettsville Police Department is asking the community to be on the lookout for a three-month-old child and his mother who does not have custody.

Police said Taquaria Quick took her son early Monday morning.

Quick is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 137 pounds with a mohawk hairstyle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Kel Hall at 843-544-7091, the Bennettsville Police Department at 843-479-3620, the Marlboro County Central Dispatch at 843-479-9999 or the anonymous tip line at 843-456-7813.

