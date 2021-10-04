Submit a Tip
69-year-old woman killed after vehicle hits tree in Marion County, coroner says

A woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday morning in Marion County, according to officials.
A woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday morning in Marion County, according to officials.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday morning in Marion County, according to officials.

Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson said the crash happened on Highway 9 near Foxworth Road.

Richardson identified the victim as Lucille Dozier, 69, of Gresham.

The coroner said Dozier’s vehicle ran off the roadway and struck a tree.

The accident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

