16-year-old girl dies nearly a week after crash on Highway 501

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A teenager died this past weekend from injuries sustained in a crash in Aynor nearly a week ago, the coroner’s office announced.

The crash happened on Monday, Sept. 27, on Highway 501, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.

McSpadden identified the victim as 16-year-old Kali Rank.

The deputy coroner added Rank, who lived in the Conway/Aynor area, died on Saturday at a local hospital.

