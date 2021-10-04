Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

16-year-old girl dies nearly a week after crash on Highway 501

A teenager died this past weekend from injuries sustained in a crash in Aynor nearly a week...
A teenager died this past weekend from injuries sustained in a crash in Aynor nearly a week ago, the coroner’s office announced.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A teenager died this past weekend from injuries sustained in a crash in Aynor nearly a week ago, the coroner’s office announced.

The crash happened on Monday, Sept. 27, on Highway 501, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.

RELATED STORY: HCFR: 3 people taken to hospital after two-car crash in Aynor area

McSpadden identified the victim as 16-year-old Kali Rank.

The deputy coroner added Rank, who lived in the Conway/Aynor area, died on Saturday at a local hospital.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waffle House
One killed, multiple hit by gunfire in Lee Co. Waffle House shooting
A line forms outside Theatre of the Republic for a drag show as part of Myrtle Beach Pride Week.
Myrtle Beach Pride Week expects biggest crowd in more than 20 years
Deputies said five men all face charges after a sting operation aiming to curb prostituion in...
5 arrested after prostitution sting operation in Robeson County
pregnant mother survives covid
Pregnant Grand Strand mother survives COVID-19 after being on a ventilator for months
Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of...
1 injured after crash involving motorcycle, truck at Myrtle Beach resort

Latest News

A motorcycle crash on Highway 22 left one person dead and another hurt, according to the Horry...
Coroner: Motorcycle crash on Highway 22 leaves one dead, another ‘seriously injured’
A woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday morning in Marion County, according to...
69-year-old woman killed after vehicle hits tree in Marion County, coroner says
A man hospitalized with COVID-19 whose wife sued to try to force a hospital to treat him with...
COVID-19 patient whose wife sued for ivermectin treatment dies, attorney says
Events were held across Myrtle Beach on Sunday to honor the life of MBPD Pfc. Jacob Hancher,...
Community, colleagues gather to honor Pfc. Jacob Hancher one year after his death