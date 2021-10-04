16-year-old girl dies nearly a week after crash on Highway 501
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A teenager died this past weekend from injuries sustained in a crash in Aynor nearly a week ago, the coroner’s office announced.
The crash happened on Monday, Sept. 27, on Highway 501, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.
McSpadden identified the victim as 16-year-old Kali Rank.
The deputy coroner added Rank, who lived in the Conway/Aynor area, died on Saturday at a local hospital.
