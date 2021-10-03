TRAFFIC ALERT: 4 injured in crash off Higwhay 65

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews are on the scene of a crash that left four people hurt Sunday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to a two-vehicle crash in the area of Longs Avenue Extension and Highway 65 at around 5 p.m.

The wreck also involved at least one entrapment, officials said.

All four people hurt are being taken to the hospital. No further details were provided on their condition.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area to bypass delays and for the safety of first responders at the scene.

