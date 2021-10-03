Flags to be flown at half-staff Monday in honor of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day

Submit a Tip
Governor Cooper orders lowering of US and NC flags to half-staff from sunrise to sunset in honor of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 7:02 AM EDT
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Governor Roy Cooper has ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff on Monday to honor fallen firefighters.

Monday is National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day. Public Law 107-51 mandates that from sunrise to sunset on October 4, flags are to be lowered in recognition of the many firefighters who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

“Today we honor the fallen firefighters across our country who lost their lives protecting their communities,” said a statement from Governor Cooper. “We must never forget them as we continue supporting our firefighters who are out there protecting us right now.”

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are also encouraged to fly flags at half-staff for the holiday.

