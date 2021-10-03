FIRST ALERT: Dry Sunday before an unsettled week of weather

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s a beautiful end to the weekend with warm temperatures and mostly sunny skies for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee today. High temperatures this afternoon will be only slightly warmer than yesterday, climbing into the low 80s across the beaches and into the middle 80s for inland areas. We’ll stay dry through today with a few intermittent clouds this afternoon.

As we look ahead into the new work week, we’re gearing up for an unsettled week of weather with off and on showers and storms almost every day this week. For Monday, we’ll stay mostly dry with just a few hit or miss showers especially into the afternoon hours. These showers will remain brief and light overall and won’t hang around for too long.

By mid to late week, we’ll see rain chances really pick up. By Wednesday we could see around a 60% chance of showers and storms, with the potential of this number increasing as the forecast comes more into focus. By the time Friday rolls around, we could potentially pick up around 1-2 inches of rainfall across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

