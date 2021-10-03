Submit a Tip
Coastal Carolina moves up to No. 15 in latest AP Poll

Braydon Bennett (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Louisiana Monroe during the...
Braydon Bennett (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Louisiana Monroe during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Conway, S.C.(Matt Kelly/AP)
By Michael Owens
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina is continuing a steady climb in the college football ranks.

The Chanticleers came in at No. 15 in the latest AP Top 25 poll released Sunday. It’s one spot above where the team sat last week at No. 16.

The bump also comes amid a big shakeup on Saturday, in which six teams ranked in the top 15 all lost.

Alabama and Georgia retained their top spots at No. 1 and No. 2 respectively. Iowa moved up to No. 3, while Penn State and Cincinnatti rounded out the top five.

Clemson also dropped out of the AP Poll following a 19-13 win over Boston College on Saturday, marking the first time the Tigers are unranked since 2014.

No. 15 Coastal Carolina will continue Sun Belt Conference play on Thursday at Arkansas State.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPNU.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

